Greens Launch Petition for the Preservation of the Climate Ticket

This unpopular decision could jeopardize affordable and environmentally friendly mobility for over 300,000 people with the Austria-wide climate ticket and a further 1.3 million users of regional tickets. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) emphasized: “We must not allow this important measure to simply be taken away from people.” Federal Green Party spokesperson Werner Kogler described such considerations as “ecologically, economically, and socially stupid” and emphasized the indispensability of the climate ticket.

The climate ticket, introduced on October 26, 2021, allows unlimited use of the public transport network in Austria for 1,095 euros per year. Since its introduction, over 300,000 tickets have been sold, with most customers coming from Vienna (97,800), Lower Austria (69,300), and Upper Austria (53,200).

Studies show that the climate ticket has led to a shift in mobility behavior: 62 percent of users who also own a car have increased their use of public transport, 33 percent of them significantly. In addition, the proportion of climate ticket holders without their car rose from 16 to 19 percent.

The Greens are calling on the public to sign the petition and campaign for the continued existence of the climate ticket. They warn that a possible abolition or restriction of the ticket could significantly impair efforts to promote environmentally friendly mobility in Austria.

Further information on the petition and the opportunity to sign can be found on the Green Party website.

