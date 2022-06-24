Vienna Once Again the World's Most Livable City
Vienna is once again the world's most liveable city. In a ranking by the "Economist", Vienna has once again taken the top spot for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and is very pleased. The city came out on top in a field of 140 cities around the world.
For the first time since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, Vienna is once again the world's most liveable city, as it was in 2019 and 2018. In this year's index of the "Economist Intelligence", Austria's capital beat 139 other cities to take the top spot. Last year, Vienna only came in 12th place.
After restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as curfews, had caused not only Vienna but also many other major European cities to drop many ranks, this year's list again includes many familiar names.
Das freut uns natürlich sehr! Gute Rankings sind immer auch ein Auftrag und wir ruhen uns auch in Zukunft nicht aus! Denn gerade die Pandemie hat uns gezeigt, wie wichtig ein gutes Gesundheitssystem ist. /1 https://t.co/w9VurdXv0W— Stadt Wien (@Stadt_Wien) June 23, 2022Sponsored Content
Thus, with Copenhagen and Zurich, only European cities are on the podium and a total of 6 of the top 10 most liveable cities in the world are from Europe. These include Geneva in 6th place, Frankfurt in 7th place and Amsterdam in 9th place.
As a result of high vaccination rates and the easing of restrictions, life in Western European and Canadian cities is almost back to normal. Copenhagen is now ranked second, 13 places higher than it was 12 months ago, and Zurich (Switzerland) is now in third place with Calgary, which has improved from 18th.The cities are rated on their health system, education, culture and infrastructure, as well as social security, political stability and crime rate. However, the global average score remains below pre-pandemic levels.
As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Moscow and St. Petersburg lost a lot of stability and thus quality of life, according to the analysts. The Ukrainian capital Kiev was removed from the ranking this year.