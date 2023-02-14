Vienna Media Art Festival CIVA 2023 Goes Into its Last Round

The Viennese media art festival "Contemporary Immersive Virtual Art" (CIVA) will enter its third and last round from February 17 to 26. Under the title "Intangible Care", this year's ten-day event will be dedicated to our psyche, with free admission.

The museum for contemporary art, film and music "Belvedere 21" in Vienna will host the Vienna Media Art Festival CIVA 2023. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The festive festival opening followed by an opening party will take place on the same day from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Event Space (Belvedere 21) in the presence of City Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler. In addition, Luisa Ziaja (Chief Curator Belvedere) and artists represented in the exhibition, curators Martina Menegon and Eva Fischer will provide insights into the show "Intangible Care". As with most of the festival's events, admission is free.

As the centerpiece of the festival, 21 video and mixed-media works, immersive and interactive installations will be on view at the Belvedere. "Underlying all the artistic positions in the exhibition is a kind of 'practice of turning toward' a world that has become in many ways intangible," explained curators Eva Fischer and Martina Menegon.

The exhibition "Intangible Care" includes video and mixed media works as well as immersive and interactive installations by eight international artists: Angela Washko (US), Josèfa Ntjam (FR), Kumbirai Makumbe (ZW/UK), Morehshin Allahyari (IR/US), Susanne Kennedy and Markus Selg (DE), Stefanie Moshammer (AT) and Tina Kult (AT). All of them have developed strategies to confront the intangibility of the phygital world and to develop contemporary forms of resilience.

The exhibition will be on view at Belvedere 21 from February 17-26, 2023. It forms the centerpiece of the CIVA festival, which is framed by screenings on the opening day and a diverse mediation program during the ten festival days.

The "hosts" of the "Closing Party" on February 25 include the Viennese sibling rap duo Esrap.

The CIVA will take place at Belvedere 21, Arsenalstraße 1, 1030 Vienna, and Aux Gazelles, Rahlgasse 5, 1060 Vienna.

CIVA

