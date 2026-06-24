Vienna is to be Promoted by the UN as a Global “Human Progress Hub”

UN Disarmament Chief Nakamitsu (l. ) visited State Secretary Schellhorn (r.) in Vienna to discuss how to strengthen disarmament efforts and further expand Vienna's role as a UN hub. / Picture: © © BMEIA/Auer-Grumbach

How can international security be ensured amid growing geopolitical tensions, rising defense spending, and new technological threats such as artificial intelligence (AI) in military systems? These questions were the focus of a high-level meeting in Vienna, where State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn (NEOS), responsible for this portfolio at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs.

Vienna at the Center of Global Security Policy

The meeting took place at a strategically significant time. Just a few weeks ago, on June 3, 2026, Austria achieved a historic diplomatic success in the secret ballot of the UN General Assembly in New York: With 131 votes, the country secured one of the coveted non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

This mandate lends additional weight to the current Vienna talks. Austria plans to continue its commitment to arms control, disarmament, and a rules-based international order at the highest level. The discussions between Schellhorn and Nakamitsu focused on upgrading and expanding the staff of the Vienna office of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA). The goal is to establish Vienna as a “Human Progress Hub”—a forward-looking space for dialogue that puts people at the center.

New Challenges: AI and Autonomous Weapons

The global arms landscape is facing radical changes. In addition to the drastic rise in defense budgets worldwide, the ongoing integration of AI into the arms industry poses massive risks. Autonomous weapon systems (LAWS) threaten to undermine human control over military decisions. UN Disarmament Chief Nakamitsu recently emphasized, during informal UN meetings, the urgency of establishing a global framework for AI in the military sector.

“We will continue to vigorously pursue our commitment to disarmament and arms control—despite the growing challenges,” State Secretary Schellhorn stated after the meeting. Strengthening multilateralism remains a priority of Austrian foreign policy, which is gaining immense significance due to the country’s upcoming membership on the Security Council.

Focus on the “UN80” Reform Initiative

Another central pillar of the exchange was the “UN80” reform campaign initiated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. In light of deep rifts within the international community, this reform aims to revitalize the UN’s openness to the world and position it to be more efficient, transparent, and better able to take action in the 21st century. For Austria, supporting a strong, effective UN is a core priority of its role as a global mediator under the official campaign motto “Partnership, Dialogue, and Trust”.

With the planned expansion of its Vienna office, the Republic is sending a clear message: especially in times of polarization, neutral Austria relies on diplomacy rather than the law of the strongest.

Austrian MFA

Austrian Parliament

UNODA