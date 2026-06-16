To mark the National Day of the Russian Federation, a festive reception was held at the Russian Embassy in Vienna on Thursday, June 11. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / www.rusemb.at [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

The evening was hosted by Russia’s three highest-ranking diplomatic representatives in Austria: the Ambassador to the Republic of Austria, H.E. Andrei Grosov; the Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mikhail Ulyanov; and the Permanent Representative to the OSCE, H.E. Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Despite the politically tense global situation, numerous guests accepted the invitation. In addition to representatives of the international diplomatic corps and international organizations, public figures, business leaders, and members of the Russian community in Austria also attended the reception. Vienna once again demonstrated its role as a central hub of multilateral diplomacy in Europe.

A Look Back at Historical Milestones

In his commemorative address, Ambassador Andrei Grosov recalled the historical significance of June 12. On this day in 1990, the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of the RSFSR was adopted—an event considered the foundation of modern Russian statehood. Grosow emphasized that this document enshrined core principles such as the rule of law, equality of civil rights, and the separation of powers.

The ambassador paid particular attention to the traditionally strong, decades-long relations between Russia and Austria. He highlighted the close political, economic, and cultural cooperation, as well as the deep energy partnership, which had been strengthened over generations through regular high-level contacts.

Sharp Criticism of Vienna and the EU

At the same time, the Russian diplomatic corps struck a critical tone. Grosow expressed deep concern about the current state of bilateral relations and spoke of a serious “deterioration.” From Moscow’s perspective, the federal government in Vienna is responsible for this. The ambassador accused Austria of “unconditionally adopting the anti-Russian and Russophobic policies of the European Union and NATO.” As a result, he said, many positive achievements of the past decades have been undone.

Nevertheless, the Russian side emphasized its willingness to de-escalate the situation: Russia remains open to an “equal and respectful dialogue,” provided that it is based on consideration of mutual interests. Grosow thanked the guests in attendance for maintaining human, cultural, and professional ties even in difficult times.

A Warm Atmosphere Despite the Political Cold War

Despite the harsh political rhetoric in the speeches, those in attendance described the event as having taken place in a “warm and friendly atmosphere.” It demonstrated that interest in Russian culture and history continues to bring people of different nations together.

Russian Embassy Vienna