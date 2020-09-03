Sponsored Content
Vienna International School: Lisa Biasillo Appointed as New Director
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: September 3, 2020; 05:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the beginning of the new school year a change of leadership took place at VIS - Vienna International School. After 10 years at the top, Mrs. Lisa Biasillo has taken over from Mr. Peter Murphy as the new director.
Lisa Biasillo has been appointed as new director of the Vienna International School. / Picture: © VIS Vienna International School / Pacifique Himbaza
The Vienna International School has announced that the Supervisory Board has appointed Lisa Biasillo as the new Director. …
