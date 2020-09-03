Sponsored Content
COVID-19 Infected Student at Vienna International School
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: September 3, 2020; 13:52 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the Vienna International School one student got tested positive for the Coronavirus. Six students need to quarantine now for 10 days. The rest of the students and staff is authorised to further attend school normally.
The Vienna International School announced that they received the information about a positive COVID-19 case at their school.
Yesterday, a student was officially tested positive and therefore six students need to be quarantined now for 10 days.
The authorities determined that the other students and teachers are allowed to further attend school normally.
According to the school, the minimal spread is because of the mandatory mask-wearing policy which was implemented this term.
This was done in order to protect its 1,360 students and 290 staff members and to avoid a school closure.
If further changes occur, VIS will inform the community immediately.
