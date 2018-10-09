Vienna International School Turned 40 Years Old

Vienna International School turned 40 in 2018. Former President Fischer praises role for international understanding. / Picture: © VIS Vienna International School

40 years ago Vienna International School opened its doors to pupils of 60 nationalities. In the last 40 years the school has developed into an important link between different nations.

Currently, 1417 students between the ages of three and 18 from 110 different nations attend the school.

Down to the present day, the VIS is the home away from home for many international families.

Since then, the VIS and the Republic of Austria maintained close relations to help Austria find its destined role - to become a bridge builder between the two blocs and headquarters of the international organisations, their employees and their families.

Sponsors since then have been the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).

The school's mission is "to empower all of its students to be successful and responsible in a nurturing and diverse learning community, so that they can achieve their full potential in a changing world."

Under the motto "Making a difference and shaping the future", the Vienna International School celebrated a success story of 40 years, in the presence of the former president of the Republic of Austria, Heinz Fischer and other respected guests of the local and international community.

In his speech, former Federal President Heinz Fischer praised the importance of the school as an example of international understanding and internationality.

Director Peter MJ Murphy said in his speech: "We are proud to currently host 1400 students from 3 to 18 years of age, coming from 111 nationalities and speaking 78 languages, in a campus that offers all the modern facilities needed to meet this Digital Age and in harmony with the ideas of the IB learner profile, and the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."