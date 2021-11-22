Vienna International Centre-based Organizations Reduce their Presence

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: November 22, 2021; 12:57 ♦ (Vindobona)

After only a few months in which employees at the Vienna International Centre were able to slowly return to their jobs, the end of the gradual return to "normal operations" has now been heralded and the VIC is at the beginning of the fourth lockdown. What needs to be done to ensure the health and well-being of all VIC employees?

The Executive Heads of the main Vienna International Centre-based organizations (UNOV/UNODC, IAEA, UNIDO, CTBTO) strongly recommend that all those who have not yet done so and are eligible get vaccinated as soon as possible. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The Executive Heads of the four main Vienna-based United Nations organizations (VBOs), Ghada Fathi Waly, Li Yong, Rafael Mariano Grossi and Robert Floyd

