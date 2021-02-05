United Nations in Vienna Offer Virtual Tour
The United Nations in Vienna offer an insight into the work at the Vienna International City (VIC). Due to Covid-19, regular tours have been suspended since March 2020, which is why the Visitor Service of the UN headquarters in Vienna is now offering an adequate substitution for the regular tours.
The virtual tours offers an insight into the work of the United Nations (UN) in Vienna, one of the four global headquarters of the UN.
Virtual tours for groups can be booked online.
Participants receive an introduction to the work of the United Nations and its Vienna-based organizations, as well as an insight into the interior of the VIC, known locally as “UNO City".
Virtual tours take place live as a one-hour interactive video conference with UN Vienna tour guides, supplemented by moderated videos.
They are especially suitable for school groups aged 6 to 18, student groups or groups of other interested adults.
Teachers and school principals are invited to sign up for a free preview tour at the Visitor Service in February.
Beginning on 11 February 2021, interested individuals will also be able to join a virtual guided tour of the UN in Vienna. Virtual tours for individuals will be offered regularly in German and English, last one hour and can be booked online.
Complete information on tour content, tour times, booking and ticket costs are available at http://www.unvienna.org/visit.
On-site tours at the Vienna International Centre have been temporarily suspended since March 2020 until further notice as a Covid-19 preventive measure.
Normally, over 50,000 visitors take a guided tour each year. More than half are students, for whom the Visitor Service offers various formats such as themed tours on the Sustainable Development Goals. Adults and student groups can also book lecture programs.