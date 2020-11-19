Sponsored Content
The Vienna Service Office - The Embassy of the City of Vienna inside the Vienna International Centre
The Vienna International Centre hosts a branch office of the City of Vienna, whose sole purpose is to offer the staff of the UN organizations and their relatives rapid and individual assistance with questions of daily life and to provide them with urgently needed information.
The branch office of the VSO - Vienna Service Office is located in building C on the ground floor (COE14). / Picture: © Vindobona.org
The Vienna Service Office (VSO) is a branch of the City of Vienna at the Vienna International Centre and is a service for UN staff only. …
