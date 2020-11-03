Sponsored Content
United Nations Join Host City Vienna in Mourning for the Victims of the Terror Attack
In a message from Ms. Ghada Waly to Vienna, the staff of the VIC - Vienna International Centre and the world, the Director-General, UN Office at Vienna, declares that she rejects violence and hatred, stands in solidarity with Vienna and that the flags at the Vienna International Centre will be lowered during Austria's mourning period.
Ghada Fathi Waly: "I have ordered our flags at the VIC to be lowered as we grieve with Austria during this period of national mourning." / Picture: © Vindobona.org
"The United Nations in Vienna joins our Host City and Country in mourning in the wake of last night's terrorist attacks. We utterly reject hate and terror as we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Austria.
I have ordered our flags at the VIC to be lowered as we grieve with Austria during this period of national mourning. …
