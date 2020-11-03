United Nations Join Host City Vienna in Mourning for the Victims of the Terror Attack

More+More+ ♦ Published: November 3, 2020; 22:49 ♦ (Vindobona)

In a message from Ms. Ghada Waly to Vienna, the staff of the VIC - Vienna International Centre and the world, the Director-General, UN Office at Vienna, declares that she rejects violence and hatred, stands in solidarity with Vienna and that the flags at the Vienna International Centre will be lowered during Austria's mourning period.

Ghada Fathi Waly: "I have ordered our flags at the VIC to be lowered as we grieve with Austria during this period of national mourning." / Picture: © Vindobona.org

"The United Nations in Vienna joins our Host City and Country in mourning in the wake of last night's terrorist attacks. We utterly reject hate and terror as we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Austria.

I have ordered our flags at the VIC to be lowered as we grieve with Austria during this period of national mourning. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Terrorist Attack in Vienna: Several Dead and Injured according to Vienna Rescue Service (November 2)
Vienna International Centre - Live-Ticker Coronavirus Situation: Several New Positive COVID-19 Cases, 120 Cases in Total (June 25)
Read More
VIC Vienna International Centre, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN United Nations, Terrorism, Ghada Fathi Waly, IS Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi
Featured
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter