Vienna Espionage Thriller: 49 Months in Prison for Former Intelligence Officer Egisto Ott

It is the provisional conclusion of a legal thriller that has kept the nation on the edge of its seat for years: Egisto Ott, 64, a former chief inspector at the now-defunct Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT), was found guilty as reported by ORF, after nearly nine hours of jury deliberation. For abuse of office, conducting secret intelligence activities to the detriment of Austria, embezzlement, and bribery, the jury court imposed a non-suspended prison sentence of four years and one month (49 months).

Harsh Sentence and No Ankle Monitor

This harsh sentence stood out, especially considering that the statutory sentencing range for espionage in Austria provides for a maximum of five years’ imprisonment. The three professional judges and eight jurors actually considered a sentence of four years and five months to be appropriate, but deducted four months due to the excessive length of the proceedings—the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office had been investigating since 2017.

Particularly bitter for the convicted man, as reported by "DerStandard": the court explicitly ruled out electronically monitored house arrest (the so-called “ankle monitor”) for 20 months. Should the verdict become final, Ott must serve his sentence behind bars. In addition, the court declared assets totaling 56,000 euros forfeited—according to the judiciary, the “lower limit of the sums obtained” from his criminal activities.

Ott’s defense attorney, Anna Mair, reacted with disbelief in the courtroom and immediately announced that she would file a motion to quash the verdict and an appeal, as reported by ORF. She said it was “absolutely incomprehensible” to her that a man with no prior criminal record would receive nearly the maximum sentence. Ott himself, who had consistently maintained his innocence throughout the trial, declined to deliver a detailed closing statement on the final day and offered only a brief “No comment” after the guilty verdict.

Cell Phones, Laptops, and the Marsalek Case

To understand the gravity of the charges, it is important to consider the scope of the prosecution’s case. The indictment filed by the prosecution spanned 172 pages and contained approximately 120 specific charges. To reach a verdict, the jury had to work through a questionnaire consisting of 21 main questions. In the end, they found it proven that Ott had systematically accessed data in the interest of the Russian domestic intelligence service, the FSB, and had passed on sensitive information.

Among the most serious offenses was the disclosure of three work cell phones belonging to high-ranking Interior Ministry officials. The devices had fallen into the water during a boat trip in Tulln in 2017 and had been handed over to the BVT for data recovery. Ott is alleged to have intercepted the sensitive data and funneled it to Moscow via the fugitive former Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek. The jury did not believe Ott’s claim in court that he had merely found the cell phones anonymously in his mailbox one day and never passed them on.

Ott was also found guilty of selling a laptop containing intelligence information from another EU country to the FSB for 20,000 euros. He was also charged with conducting a “failure analysis” for the Russian intelligence service following the notorious 2019 Tiergarten murder in Berlin, in which a Chechen exile was shot dead in broad daylight. Ott was acquitted only of the charge of aggravated fraud and, in an isolated case, of bribery.

A Far-Reaching Network

According to the indictment, Ott was part of an internationally active espionage ring controlled by Jan Marsalek. The case files contained numerous chat logs from a Bulgarian espionage cell that had already been convicted in London last year. The chats provided detailed evidence of the operations directed from Austria. Another alleged accomplice of Ott—a former BVT superior—has since fled to Dubai and is evading the reach of Austrian authorities.

Alongside Ott, an IT forensic expert from the BVT also stood trial. He was sentenced to 15 months of probation for abuse of office and breach of confidentiality for having helped Ott extract the cell phone data.

Since the defense has filed an appeal, none of the verdicts is final at this time. The presumption of innocence still applies. However, the case already dramatically illustrates how deeply foreign intelligence services have been able to penetrate Austria’s security structures.

Austrian Ministry of Justice

BMI

DSN