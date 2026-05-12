A Blow to “Antennenwald”: Vienna Takes Strong Action Against Russian Espionage

Reports confirm that at least three of the approximately 20 large satellite dishes in Donaustadt have been removed following an ultimatum from the government. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Aleksandrs Čaičics / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

On the rooftops of the Russian mission in Vienna-Donaustadt and the embassy in Vienna-Landstraße, the once dense “forest” of satellite dishes and antennas has recently vanished, leaving gaping holes. After persistent pressure in the spring of 2026 from the Austrian federal government, the Russian side has begun dismantling parts of its technical surveillance infrastructure.

“We are no longer looking the other way”

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) spoke plainly on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Brussels, as reported by “Der Kurier”: “We are no longer looking the other way when it comes to espionage on Austrian soil. We have made that unmistakably clear.” The government had demanded full clarification from Moscow regarding the purpose of the installations. The minister described the fact that the “forest of antennas” has now been thinned out as an “important step” for national security.

This recent diplomatic tough stance comes amid ongoing suspicions—dating back to early 2026—that Russia has been systematically eavesdropping from Viennese soil, not only targeting Austrian authorities but, above all, international organizations such as the UN, the OSCE, or the IAEA. Experts, including journalist Erich Moechel, had previously analyzed high-resolution maps and concluded that the antennas were precisely aligned with these targets as well as with key communication hubs. These suspicions contributed to the Austrian government's actions throughout 2026.

Expulsion of Diplomats as a Warning Shot

As early as the beginning of May 2026, the Foreign Ministry sent a clear message by declaring three Russian diplomats “personae non gratae.” The individuals in question, who, according to media reports, were allegedly directly involved in satellite espionage, were required to leave the country. Previously, in April, Austria had unsuccessfully demanded that the suspects’ diplomatic immunity be lifted to allow for criminal investigations.

In total, 14 Russian embassy staff members have now been expelled from Austria since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The Russian embassy reacted with outrage, describing the move as “politically motivated.”

New Law Aims to Close “Espionage Loophole”

The biggest challenge, however, remains the legal situation. So far, espionage in Austria is only a criminal offense if it is directed specifically against Austrian interests. The eavesdropping on international organizations by foreign intelligence services has effectively been a legal gray area until now.

The Ministry of Justice, under Minister Anna Sporrer, has already submitted a draft of the “Criminal Espionage Act 2026.” The new provision is intended to criminalize espionage against international institutions such as the EU or the UN in the future.

“The bill is practically finished; it’s currently undergoing political coordination,” Meinl-Reisinger urges for a swift decision. “Enough is enough. Any espionage on our soil affects our own interests and our security.”

Austrian MFA