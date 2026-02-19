Vienna Ball Season 2025/26: A Record Year of Superlatives

The figures speak for themselves. For the first time in history, the 600,000 ball guest mark was broken. A total of 605,000 visitors flocked to the city's magnificent halls – an increase of around 35,000 guests compared to the previous year. This enthusiasm for dancing has a direct impact on the economy, as total sales increased from 205 million euros in the previous season to an impressive 240 million euros.

A driving force for Vienna's tourism industry

Dominic Schmid, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, is delighted, as reported by Vienna.at: “Our already optimistic forecasts were even slightly exceeded.” The international appeal of Vienna's ball season, in particular, is proving to be a gold mine for the city.

Around 32 percent of guests at the big balls now travel from abroad. Germany leads the country rankings, followed by Switzerland, the USA, and Japan. Schmid emphasizes the economic leverage effect: “Foreign guests not only buy ball tickets, but they also stay in hotels for two to three nights, go out to eat, and use taxis. This has a massive positive impact on the economy.”

The Viennese way as a recipe for success

Dance school doyen Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer sees the reason for the success primarily in the unmistakable identity of the Viennese balls, as reported by “Mein Bezirk.” “The atmosphere, the charm, the seeing and being seen – that's the Viennese way that guests from all over the world are looking for,” explains the expert. Despite the growing international flair, it is important to maintain the right mix.

Interestingly, demand from abroad far exceeds supply. Schäfer-Elmayer reports countless inquiries from global groups, which often have to be turned down. One reason for this is the lack of space: as the Redoutensäle are still not available, the capacity of the Hofburg is limited. In order to preserve the character of the events, Viennese residents are often given preference when tickets are allocated.

Top media events: coffee house owners ahead of the Philharmonic

The 2025/26 season was omnipresent not only on the dance floor but also in the media. A recent analysis by media observer Observer shows which balls outside the Opera Ball enjoyed the most attention:

Rank Ball Event Reports 1 Coffee Brewers' Ball 232 2 Vienna Philharmonic Ball 200 3 Hunters' Ball 180 4 Styrian Ball 157 5 Vienna Business Ball 126

The Philharmonic Ball received particularly positive coverage (75% positive tone), followed by the Coffeehouse Owners' Ball and the Confectioners' Ball.

Potential in the provinces

Despite the record figures, the Vienna Chamber of Commerce still sees opportunities for growth – especially domestically. While guests from overseas ensure full hotels, the number of visitors from the Austrian provinces is comparatively low. This is where the focus will be in the future, in order to make the Viennese ball tradition even more attractive for the rest of Austria.

WKÖ Vienna

Observer