Glitz, Glamour, and Solidarity in Action: the Ukrainian Ball Takes Vienna's Hofburg Palace

For the organizing team led by Lidiia Akryshora, Yaromyr Babskyy, and Mykola Haboriy, this evening was a historic moment, as reported by DiePresse. In 2018, the ball was still held at the Palais Auersperg. Eight years ago, Akryshora hardly dared to hope that the move to the Hofburg would be successful as early as 2026: “We might be able to do it in 15 years,” she thought at the time. But the growing importance of the Ukrainian community in Vienna and the enormous public interest made the dream come true sooner than expected.

“We don't have to compete with the Opera Ball,” the team emphasized to media representatives. Rather, the Ukrainian Ball is a fixture in its own right in the Viennese ball calendar, combining Ukrainian warmth with European elegance.

A sign of European values

But it was not just an evening of waltzes and debutantes. The political dimension of the evening was palpable every second. Among the guests of honor was Henrike Brandstötter, chairwoman of the Austrian-Ukrainian Parliamentary Friendship Group.

In her statement, Brandstötter emphasized the symbolic power of the event as a community, saying, “The evening impressively demonstrated the cohesion between Austria and Ukraine, which shares values such as solidarity. Ukraine is not only defending its own territory, but also the fundamental values of Europe, and responsibility for solidarity is an essential part of European responsibility, which we face together.”

Dancing for a rehabilitation center

Behind the festive façade of classical dance and first-class live performances was a concrete, vital goal. The proceeds from the evening will go directly to a major project: the construction of a rehabilitation center in Ukraine. The event thus sends a clear message of hope in the midst of difficult times.

The Ukrainian Charity Ball proved that philanthropy and social life can go hand in hand. Guests from all over the world celebrated until the early hours of the morning – united by music, culture, and the desire to contribute to a better future.

Program highlights: When tradition meets modernity

The ball offered guests a packed program that bridged the gap between classic Viennese etiquette and Ukrainian culture. Here are the highlights of the night:

The grand opening: The ball began promptly at 9:00 p.m. with the festive entrance of the committee. The centerpiece was the polonaise of the debutantes. Particularly atmospheric: The opening waltz was danced to the sounds of the song “Viryu v tebe” by Ukrainian artist Jamala.

Musical excellence: In the ballroom, opera stars such as Liudmyla Monastyrska and Stanislav Tsema thrilled the audience with arias by Puccini and Rossini as well as traditional Ukrainian folk songs such as “Misyats na nebi.”

Midnight interlude and dance: After the traditional “Alles Walzer” by the Ziehrer Hofball Orchestra, the audience quadrille created an exuberant atmosphere at midnight. As a modern contrast, the Kalush Orchestra (ESC winner 2022) performed later and transformed the ceremonial hall into a modern dance floor.

Charity raffle: An essential part of the evening was the charity raffle. The proceeds from this, as well as the ticket sales, will go to the “REVIVAL_ВІДРОДЖЕННЯ” project – a rehabilitation center in Berezhany, Ukraine, which provides essential help to war victims.

What the ball had to offer

In addition to the main program in the ballrooms, guests were able to enjoy Ukrainian specialties in various lounges or linger at the cocktail bar. A festively decorated photo zone provided the perfect setting for souvenir photos in evening wear (dress code: floor-length evening gown or tailcoat or tuxedo). The ball ended at 3:00 a.m., bringing to a close a night that proved that elegance and humanitarian commitment complement each other perfectly.

