Van der Bellen Addresses U.S. President Biden with Climate Concern
On the occasion of International Earth Day, Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen appeals to the international community and wishes U.S. President Joe Biden's climate summit a complete success. Van der Bellen demands a quick and significant reduction of emissions in order to not miss "the window of opportunity for effective countermeasures."
Already at the Austrian World Summit 2020, Austria's Federal President Van der Bellen demanded a significant reduction of CO2 emissions. On the occasion of the International Earth Day 2021, he renewed this demand. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
On the occasion of the International Earth Day, Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen makes an urgent appeal to the international community to take swift and bold steps to combat the climate crisis.
"While the world is kept in suspense by the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis has not taken a break. According to a …
