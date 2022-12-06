UNWG Charity Bazaar Took Place in Vienna
After a mandatory two-year Covid break, The UNWG Charity Bazar took Place on December 3 in Vienna at the Karl-Farkas-Gasse 9, to support mothers and children in need worldwide.
The UNWG organizes an annual one-day International Festival Bazaar for the public with free admission. Around 80 countries offer food and drink from their kitchens as well as gift items from around the world. Members of the UNWG and volunteers from the international communities in Vienna participate in the bazaar. Over the years, UN Embassies and international missions have offered support.
The United Nations Women's Guild Vienna (UNWG) was founded in 1967 as a charitable organization. Guild members assist children in need around the world and/or Mother-Child Care programs. The UNWG also serves as a Circle of Friendship, offering support and resources for its members. As part of the implementation of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the UNWG collaborates with other UN organizations and international NGOs. In developing countries, UNWG provides funding to the IAEA for cancer programs for children. Moreover, UNWG supports UNICEF's programs for education, health, and shelter, which promote women’s and children's rights, according to the UNWG Charity website.
The Austrian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Gabriela Sellner, held a speech at the opening ceremony at the Bazar. She said: “For over 50 years, the UNWG has provided programs on education, health and sustainability for children all over the world. In challenging times like these, it is more important than ever to ensure that such prevalent work is being continued and children in need supported. “ She continued to say that “ our contribution at the Bazaar can make a difference for the life and further development of the youngest in our society.