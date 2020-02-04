Sponsored
UNWG International Festival - Charity Bazaar 2020 at the Austria Center Vienna
Published: 9 hours ago; 12:03 · (Vindobona)
Once again this year, 20,000 visitors from all nations are expected at the 52nd Bazaar of the United Nations Womens Guild Vienna (UNWG) at the Austria Center Vienna. With the sale of culinary delicacies, products and handicrafts from over 80 countries, the UNWG collects money for needy children. The proceeds will again be donated to charitable organizations.
The International Festival - Charity Bazaar at the Austria Center Vienna: The UNWG United Nations Women's Guild collects donations for children. / Picture: © UNWG United Nations Womens Guild Vienna
The exhibition halls of the Austria Center Vienna are transformed into Vienna's largest international bazaar on the first weekend of December.
The UNWG organizes the annual International Festival Bazaar for the public with free admission for the day.
There are gift items for sale from around the world, special food and drink offered by kitchens from 80…
