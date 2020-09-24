Sponsored Content
UNWG Not to Hold the International Bazaar 2020
The UNWG Bazaar 2020, the most important charity event for the United Nations Women's Guild, which was scheduled for Saturday, November 28, has been cancelled due to Corona. It's an amazing festival, to share cultures in the form of a market place where everyone can experience the sensation to help the children of the entire world.
"After careful consideration we have decided not to hold the Bazaar 2020" says Nora Aubert, UNWG President 2020. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
The UNWG - United Nations Women's Guild Vienna is the organizer of the annual International Festival Bazaar for the public with free admission for the day.
20,000 visitors from all nations were expected in late November 2020 at the 53rd Bazaar of the UNWG at the Austria Center Vienna. …
