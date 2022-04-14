Ukrainian Ambassador Khymynets Thanks Austrian Communities for Hosting Refugees

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:34 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ukrainian Ambassador Khymynets thanked Austrian communities for hosting refugees from Ukraine. Close cooperation between Austrian and Ukrainian communities is planned.

Ukrainian Ambassador Khymynets thanked Austrian communities for hosting refugees from Ukraine. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Ukrainian citizens had to flee from their homeland. Austria has taken in many refugees from Ukraine and is committed to peace in Ukraine. More than 57,000 refugees from Ukraine have already been registered in Austria.

The Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Khymynets invited President of the Association of Municipalities Alfred Riedl to…

