Russo-Ukrainian War: Charity Concert in Vienna with Message from Zelenskyy

More than 100,000 people came together to show solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine. In addition to performances by well-known Austrian bands, a video message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shown, in which he addressed all the people who stand by Ukraine in such difficult times. At the benefit concert with free admission, donations were collected under the motto "YesWeCare".

Thousands of people expressed their solidarity with Ukraine, which suffers from Russian aggression. / Picture: © Botschaft der Ukraine in Österreich/Посольство України в Республіці Австрія

A benefit concert for Ukraine took place at Vienna's Heldenplatz. Under the motto "YesWeCare", donations were collected for the countless Ukrainian war victims.

Besides musicians like Wanda or Conchita Wurst, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen made a speech and a video message of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was played. …

