Uber Austria: Suspension in Vienna Over
Published: July 31, 2019; 09:50 · (Vindobona)
The ride-sharing service Uber has terminated its suspension in Vienna imposed by the Commercial Court of Vienna and is continuing to operate. As requested, Uber now has a local subsidiary in Austria. With the forthcoming change to uniform rates for taxis and rental cars, the next challenge is already ahead.
Yellow Uber car: Uber announced last week that all services in Austria would be temporarily suspended. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Hipsta.space [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
As reported by Vindobona.org, Uber announced last week that all services in Austria would be temporarily suspended.
