Sponsored
Article Tools

Uber Austria: Suspension in Vienna Over

Published: July 31, 2019; 09:50 · (Vindobona)

The ride-sharing service Uber has terminated its suspension in Vienna imposed by the Commercial Court of Vienna and is continuing to operate. As requested, Uber now has a local subsidiary in Austria. With the forthcoming change to uniform rates for taxis and rental cars, the next challenge is already ahead.

Yellow Uber car: Uber announced last week that all services in Austria would be temporarily suspended. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Hipsta.space [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

As reported by Vindobona.org, Uber announced last week that all services in Austria would be temporarily suspended.

Background was a court decision of the commercial court Vienna, according to which Uber in Austria needs a subsidiary as well as a trade licence, in order to be allowed…

This article includes a total of 380 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Uber Suspends all Services in Austria Temporarily (July 26)
Uber Ridesharing Threatens to Retreat from Austria (June 27)
Read More
Uber Technologies, Transport Industry, Logistics Industry, Commercial Court Handelsgericht
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter