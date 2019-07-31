Uber Austria: Suspension in Vienna Over

Yellow Uber car: Uber announced last week that all services in Austria would be temporarily suspended. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Hipsta.space [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

As reported by Vindobona.org, Uber announced last week that all services in Austria would be temporarily suspended.

Background was a court decision of the commercial court Vienna, according to which Uber in Austria needs a subsidiary as well as a trade licence, in order to be allowed…