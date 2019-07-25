Sponsored
Uber Suspends all Services in Austria Temporarily
Published: Yesterday; 19:48 · (Vindobona)
Uber Technologies, the driving service provider, is temporarily discontinuing all services in Austria. The reason for this is a temporary order issued by the Commercial Court of Vienna. Accordingly, Uber Technologies requires a subsidiary and a trade licence in order to offer its services.
"No Cars Available" - Screenshot Uber / Picture: © Vindobona.org
"Unfortunately, we have no choice but to temporarily suspend our service in Austria from midnight. We are already in the process of adapting our model and will be back in the course of the next few weeks", the travel agent informed in a written statement according to Austrian Broadcasting ORF.
A spokeswoman concretized that this will be complied with and that the offer will be…
