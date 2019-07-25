Article Tools

Uber Suspends all Services in Austria Temporarily

Published: Yesterday; 19:48 · (Vindobona)

Uber Technologies, the driving service provider, is temporarily discontinuing all services in Austria. The reason for this is a temporary order issued by the Commercial Court of Vienna. Accordingly, Uber Technologies requires a subsidiary and a trade licence in order to offer its services.

"No Cars Available" - Screenshot Uber / Picture: © Vindobona.org

"Unfortunately, we have no choice but to temporarily suspend our service in Austria from midnight. We are already in the process of adapting our model and will be back in the course of the next few weeks", the travel agent informed in a written statement according to Austrian Broadcasting ORF.

A spokeswoman concretized that this will be complied with and that the offer will be…

This article includes a total of 268 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Uber Ridesharing Threatens to Retreat from Austria (June 27)
Read More
Uber Technologies, Transport Industry, Logistics Industry
Featured
U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria
Trevor Traina Accredited as New US Ambassador in Vienna
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter