Uber Ridesharing Threatens to Retreat from Austria. If you are against monopolies and in favour of continuing customer-friendly competition in the taxi and rental car industry, sign the petition. (Picture: Uber autonomous vehicle Volvo XC90) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dllu [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Last week, the consolidation of the taxi and rental car industry was decided by the Transport Committee of the Austrian National Council.

On 3 July, it shall then be voted on in the plenum of the National Council.

The change in the law will abolish flexible prices in the taxi and rental car industry.

The UberX service can no longer be offered if the new Occasional Traffic Act (Gelegenheitsverkehrsgesetz) is passed on 3 July, says Uber. UberX provides a private ride in a standard car for up to 4 passengers.

Uber wants to mobilise against the "reform" with a petition.

To date, more than 30,000 Austrians and Expats have signed the petition on the online platform change.org.

It bears the campaign title "Fair competition and free choice for modern mobility in Austria" (Fairer Wettbewerb und freie Wahl für moderne Mobilität in Österreich!).

It declares: "We demand fair competition opportunities for all mobility providers in Austria, so that local car rental companies and digital mediation platforms can continue to exist. With your signature you vote for fair prices, higher quality, more innovation and modern mobility in Austria".

"For people to be able to move freely, reliably and safely, a wide range of mobility options is needed. With the new occasional traffic law, digital switching platforms such as Uber and Holmi could no longer exist in Austria. At the same time, hundreds of local car rental companies and their drivers will be forced out of the Austrian market. This will deprive thousands of passengers of the opportunity to travel safely and affordably. The new law is therefore a setback for Austria in several respects.

The taxi industry continues to criticise Uber sharply.

"Since Uber will very probably have to stop its competition-distorting activities, the taxi association criticised that a petition is being sent to the population to oppose the taxi industry."

If you are in favour of continuing customer-friendly competition in the taxi and rental car industry, please support Uber by clicking on the following link and by signing the petition.