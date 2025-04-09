Sponsored Content
U.S. Tariffs Cause Tensions: Austria between Willingness to Negotiate and Strong Response
People › Politicians ♦ Published: April 9, 2025; 23:02 ♦ (Vindobona)
Transatlantic economic relations are once again being put to the test. Following the US decision to impose import tariffs on European products - particularly steel, aluminum, and a range of industrial goods - under former President Donald Trump, the EU has responded with a second package of sanctions. Stakeholders in Austria are also taking a clear stance - between calls for diplomacy and calls for consistency.
The latest import tariffs on steel and aluminum products introduced by the USA under President Donald Trump have caused concern across Europe, including in Austria / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en)
Trade Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer was clear about Austria's and the European Union's strategy: “A trade war benefits no one and is a shot in the arm for the U.S. in particular.” However, the political message remains clear: anyone who wants to negotiate with the U.S. government must do so “with self-confidence”.
The EU responds with moderation and purpose -…
or Log In
Fast News Search