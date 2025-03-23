Steve Witkoff, born on March 15, 1957, in the Bronx borough of New York, has developed throughout his career from a successful real estate developer to an influential political figure. Since January 2025, he has held the role of Special Envoy for the Middle East in President Donald Trump's cabinet. In this role, his diplomatic and negotiating skills have attracted worldwide attention. But his path to this position was by no means predetermined.

Early life and education

Growing up in a working-class Jewish family in the Bronx and later on Long Island, Steve Witkoff developed a strong drive early on to work his way out of difficult circumstances. After leaving school, he attended Hofstra University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in 1980 and a Juris Doctor in 1983. During his studies, he became involved in various student organizations and showed leadership and entrepreneurial spirit even then. Career in the real estate sector

After graduation, Witkoff began his professional career as a real estate attorney in New York City. His passion for the real estate sector and his flair for profitable investments led him to found the Witkoff Group in 1997. The company quickly rose to prominence through the acquisition and development of prestigious Manhattan real estate projects, including the Daily News Building and the iconic Woolworth Building.

With an aggressive expansion strategy, the Witkoff Group established itself as a major player in the New York real estate market. Witkoff focused on the renovation and redevelopment of historic buildings as well as the purchase of office complexes and high-rise residential buildings. Most notable was the acquisition of the Park Lane Hotel on Central Park South in 2013, one of the most prestigious projects of his career. Despite economic setbacks, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, Witkoff always showed perseverance and strategic thinking.

Political rise and special envoy

Although Witkoff was long known primarily as a real estate mogul, in recent years he has been increasingly drawn into the political arena. A close confidant of President Donald Trump, he supported his 2016 election campaign, but it was only after Trump's re-election in 2024 that Witkoff was given an official government position. As special envoy for the Middle East, he took on a central role in difficult diplomatic negotiations.

Witkoff is a selfproclaimed Zionist and has expressed opposition to sanctions against Russia. As Trump's envoy, he repeatedly appeared to take Russia's side, claiming that the war was "not necessarily" started by Russia, NATO had a significant role in provoking the conflict, and most Eastern Ukrainians want to live under Russian rule.

In April 2020, Steve Witkoff was a member of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Group created by Donald Trump to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. In July 2024, Witkoff gave a speech at the Republican National Convention and was chosen to be co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee for Trump's second presidency.

On November 12, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had selected Witkoff, who is Jewish, as his Special Envoy to the Middle East. Witkoff played a key role in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas in January 2025, along with Brett McGurk, President Biden's lead negotiator who invited Witkoff to join the negotiations, and Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who it was agreed would be the one who would speak to Hamas. His blunt, direct, and aggressive negotiation style was instrumental in forging a six-week ceasefire agreement, during which there would be a swap of 33 Hamas-held hostages taken in the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel for approximately 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, some of whom were serving life sentences for murder.

One of his greatest diplomatic successes was brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January 2025. On January 29, 2025, Witkoff arrived in Israel and made a rare entry by an American official into Gaza to personally oversee the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On March 2, 2025, the Israeli government stopped the entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip. The existence of a "Witkoff-plan" had not been confirmed by Washington as of March 3, 2025. In addition, Witkoff successfully negotiated the release of Marc Fogel, a US citizen imprisoned in Russia, who had been held since 2021 for drug offenses.

Involvement in US-Russia negotiations on Ukraine

On February 11, 2025, Trump sent Witkoff, who is of Russian and Belorusian Jewish descent, to Moscow, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and was responsible for the negotiations that led to a prisoner swap and the release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel from a Russian prison, in exchange for Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik. Witkoff rejected concerns that Ukraine and Europe would be excluded from any future peace negotiations in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By March 2025, he had become the main channel of communication between the Trump administration and the Russian presidency. On March 21, 2025, Witkoff said that "the biggest problem in this conflict is the so-called four regions: Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk and two others." He claimed that referendums where the vast majority of people indicated that they wanted to be under Russian rule were "the key issue in the conflict" and "the first thing that needs to be resolved."

Personal life and tragedies

Steve Witkoff is married to Lauren Jill Rappoport, a successful lawyer, and is the father of three sons. However, the family had to cope with a heavy blow of fate: In 2011, his son Andrew died from an overdose of the painkiller OxyContin. This personal tragedy had a lasting impact on Witkoff and led him to become increasingly involved in charitable projects to raise awareness of the opioid crisis.

Today, his two other sons work for the Witkoff Group and support their father in running the company. Despite his political duties, Witkoff remains committed to the real estate business and sees business expertise as a crucial factor in his political work.

Influence and outlook

Steve Witkoff represents a new generation of political actors who bring their entrepreneurial skills to diplomacy. Thanks to his negotiating successes and determination, he also enjoys a high international reputation. Critics accuse him, however, that his closeness to Trump and his tough negotiating tactics could jeopardize the diplomatic balance.

Nevertheless, Witkoff remains a central figure in Trump's foreign policy apparatus. In view of increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, his ability to achieve diplomatic success is of crucial importance for US foreign policy. Whether Steve Witkoff will continue to play a political role in the future remains to be seen. But his unique blend of business acumen and negotiating skills undoubtedly makes him one of the most remarkable figures in the current political landscape.