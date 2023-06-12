U.S. Embassy in Austria Hosted Reception for Commitment to LGBTQI+ Rights
U.S. Ambassador Victoria Kennedy hosted a reception at her residence, inviting Austrian LGBTQI+ leaders and activists. In her address, the Ambassador emphasized the U.S. commitment to advancing human rights, particularly equality for LGBTQI+ individuals.
The U.S. Embassy has participated in the Diplomats for Equality initiative in the past and continues its involvement this year. Activities under this initiative include signing a statement in support of IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia) along with over 40 other embassies, Vindobona.org reported. This declaration underscores the common goal of combating discrimination and prejudice against LGBTQI+ people.
I am proud to stand with the #LGBTQI+ community and reaffirm our commitment to advancing equal rights for all. Yesterday's reception was a testament to the power of love, acceptance, and inclusion. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/5bS81cNTZU— Ambassador Victoria Kennedy (@USAmbAustria) June 7, 2023
Another highlight of the Diplomats for Equality initiative activities is the joint march in the parade. The U.S. Embassy joins other embassies in participating in the parade to send a strong message about the rights and visibility of the LGBTQI+ community. This participation illustrates the U.S. Embassy's commitment to advancing LGBTQI+ rights not only in the U.S. but internationally.
The event at the Ambassador's residence was an opportunity for Austrian LGBTQI+ leaders and activists to network and discuss their common goals. For example, Ambassador Kennedy also recognized the efforts of Katharina Kacerovsky-Strobl, Pride organizer, and HOSI Vienna for their commitment and leadership in the LGBTQI+ community.
The reception allowed participants to share their experiences and learn from each other. It was also an opportunity to acknowledge and further strengthen the close collaboration between the U.S. Embassy and LGBTQI+ organizations in Austria.
The reception and participation in the Diplomats for Equality initiative illustrate the U.S. Embassy in Austria's ongoing commitment to advancing LGBTQI+ rights. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of equality and human rights and acknowledged the work of LGBTQI+ activists and organizations in Austria. These events and activities help to raise awareness, reduce discrimination and promote the visibility and acceptance of LGBTQI+ people in society.