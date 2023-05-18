Diplomats Express Support for IDAHOBIT 2023: Joint Declaration on the Promotion of Gender Equality
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria and the diplomatic missions of several states, as well as organizations, have honored May 17 as the International Day against Homophobia, Biophobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). In a joint statement, they express their support for diversity and inclusion.
Signatories to the Declaration include Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and Uruguay. The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Delegation of the European Union to International Organizations, UN-GLOBE, and the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna have also signed the Declaration.
The motto of IDAHOBIT 2023, "Together Always: United in Diversity," is fully supported by the signatories. Together, they advocate for the rights and empowerment of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, or queer. Inclusive societies that respect the human rights of LGBTIQ+ persons and promote open dialogue are their goals.
The signatories condemn intolerance and the spread of extremist viewpoints that exacerbate the situation of LGBTIQ+ persons and lead to prejudice and violence. They are concerned about the vulnerability of this vulnerable group in armed conflict. Violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity should not be tolerated.
Decriminalization of same-sex relationships and respect for the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons are other concerns of the signatories. In many countries, LGBTIQ+ persons continue to face violence, discrimination, and bullying, even with deadly consequences. In 64 jurisdictions, consensual same-sex relationships are still criminalized. The UN General Assembly declarations emphasize that human rights apply to all regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
The signatories continue to advocate for tolerance, inclusion, and non-discrimination of LGBTIQ+ persons and support the efforts of human rights defenders and organizations to raise awareness of the issues faced by LGBTIQ+ persons.
At a time when the gains of LGBTIQ+ communities are increasingly under pressure, strong solidarity and unity are of immense importance. It is hoped that on the occasion of IDAHOBIT 2023 and beyond, people will join efforts throughout the year to make Vienna's - and the world's - diplomatic and international community more inclusive for all.