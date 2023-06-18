U.S. Embassy and Austrian Armed Forces Celebrate Anniversary of State Partnership Program
The one-year anniversary of the "State Partnership Program" between the "Vermont Air National Guard" and the Austrian Armed Forces under the leadership of Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner was celebrated in Zeltweg. High-ranking guests such as the Ambassador of the United States in Austria, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, as well as Brigadier General Henry Harder, Commander of the "Vermont Air National Guard", were present at a festive ceremony. Within the framework of this partnership, the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard and the Austrian Air Force are conducting joint flight exercises for the first time.
The "State Partnership Program" offers both partners the opportunity to exchange their skills, experience, and know-how. The Vermont Air National Guard, which has previously participated in the Air Defender 23 exercise, is using this opportunity to train and share experiences with the Austrian Air Force for the first time.
In her address, Defense Minister Tanner emphasized: "The goal of the program is to learn from each other and improve our joint capabilities. Be it exercises or joint operations in the context of various foreign missions."
For decades, the Vermont Air National Guard used the F-16 "Fighting Falcon" as its standard fighter aircraft. The F-35 "Lightning II" is its successor. This aircraft is also being procured by the Swiss Air Force and is already in service in Italy and Germany has also opted for this aircraft type. The joint exercises, therefore, serve as a valuable experience gain and prove the added value and importance of the "State Partnership Program".
Defense Secretary Tanner concluded by emphasizing, "Especially in light of cross-border cooperation and collaboration with our neighboring countries that already operate or will soon receive the F-35, the opportunity to exercise in advance with this aircraft is invaluable to our air forces."
The "158th Fighter Wing" of the "Vermont Air National Guard" has deployed a C-17 "Globemaster III" to Zeltweg, in addition to two F-35 "Lightning II" aircraft. One flight in the morning and one in the afternoon with up to four aircraft were planned for each weekend. On Monday, the "fly-out" and redeployment will take place.
Ambassador Victoria Reggie Kennedy thanked Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner for the very active cooperation between the Austrian Armed Forces and the "Vermont National Guard" and underlined the special importance of this cooperation.
Austria has been participating in the program for a year
About a year ago, the Republic of Austria became the newest partner in the U.S. Department of Defense's National Guard State Partnership Program. This is a major step forward in the U.S.-Austria bilateral relationship and an important contribution to peace and security worldwide.
Austria's partnership with the National Guard is overseen by the Vermont National Guard. U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson and Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight attended the signing ceremony a year ago in Austria, along with Austria's Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and Lt. Gen. Erich Csitkovits.
State Partnership Program in Europe
Since its inception 30 years ago, the "State Partnership Program" (SPP) has built relationships with 88 nations around the world. The SPP evolved from a 1991 U.S. European Command decision to set up the Joint Contact Team Program in the Baltic Region with Reserve component Soldiers and Airmen. A subsequent National Guard Bureau proposal paired U.S. states with three nations emerging from the former Soviet Bloc and the SPP was born, becoming a key U.S. security cooperation tool, facilitating cooperation across all aspects of international civil-military affairs and encouraging people-to-people ties at the state level.
As a cost-effective program that is administered by the National Guard Bureau, guided by foreign policy goals of the State Department and executed by state adjutants general, the program supports combatant commanders and U.S. Department of Defense policy objectives and Chief of Mission security cooperation objectives and Department of Defense policy goals. SPP facilitates military-to-military engagements supporting defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities for broader interagency and corollary engagements encompassing the military, government, economy, and society.