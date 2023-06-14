Austria Plans Participation in NATO Training Mission in Iraq
Austria plans to participate in NATO's training and advisory mission in Iraq (NMI) with up to ten members of the Austrian Armed Forces. This was decided by the Council of Ministers at the request of Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in agreement with Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.
Iraq plays a crucial role in stability in the region, according to the Austrian Foreign Ministry. Iraq's security has a direct impact on Europe and Austria. Austrian participation in the NATO training mission supports Iraqi partners in the fight against terrorism and contributes to combating the causes of flight and illegal migration from the region, said Foreign Minister Schallenberg, who plans to travel to Iraq later this year for the official opening of the Austrian Embassy in Baghdad.
Positive developments in Iraq show that the situation on the ground has stabilized in recent years. The Islamic State terrorist group has been weakened, but not yet destroyed. The fragile security situation and the weakness of state institutions remain a breeding ground for extremism, terrorism, and illegal migration. We must not overlook the fact that these developments may also have an impact on Europe. By participating in the training and education mission, Austria can make an important contribution to security and stability, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner added.
Austria and the Austrian Armed Forces have been reliable partners for many years within the framework of the "Partnership for Peace", a NATO initiative founded in 1994 to ensure greater stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic area. The NATO Training Mission in Iraq is a non-executive military training and advisory mission of NATO. The legal basis for Austria's participation in the NMI is UN Security Council Resolution 2249 of 20 November 2015, which called on all UN member states to prevent and combat terrorist acts in Iraq.
The NMI is a NATO non-executive military training and advisory mission. Its goal is to effectively assist Iraq in the fight against terrorism. Strengthening security institutions and armed forces aims to stabilize the country and prevent the return of IS. The deployment of the personnel can take place after approval by the main committee of the National Council, which meets on June 22, 2023.
Austria's armed forces and their international training capabilities
The Austrian Armed Forces have been involved in various peacekeeping missions internationally for many years. In addition to its involvement in NATO's Partnership for Peace initiative, Austria has also demonstrated its capabilities in training and advising security forces in various countries, such as Mali and Kosovo.
The Austrian Armed Forces have well-trained and experienced soldiers who possess extensive know-how in the fields of military training, the fight against terrorism, and the establishment of security structures. This knowledge and experience enable the Austrian Armed Forces to make a valuable contribution to the NATO training mission in Iraq.
Participation in international training missions enables the Austrian Armed Forces to further develop their capabilities, gain new experience and promote international exchange with partner countries. Through cooperation with other armed forces and joint training, the Austrian Armed Forces contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region.
Austria's participation in the NATO training mission in Iraq is a further step to strengthen the commitment of the Austrian Armed Forces in the field of international security. By supporting the Iraqi security forces, Austria is helping to combat terrorism, improve security in the region and ultimately strengthen security in Europe.