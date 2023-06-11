Austria Supports IAEA with 1 Million Euro for Nuclear Safety in Ukraine
Austria has decided to support nuclear safety efforts in Ukraine by providing one million euros to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
This move comes against the backdrop of Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, which raises serious concerns about the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. As Europe's largest nuclear facility, the plant poses a real threat to Europe as Russia's reckless actions in the vicinity of the plant, which are contrary to international law, jeopardize nuclear security.
In March 2022, a cooperation program was established between Ukraine and the Vienna-based IAEA to conduct nuclear security missions. In January 2023, the IAEA was able to establish a permanent presence at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, and in February 2023, this presence was extended to the other three NPPs in Ukraine and Chernobyl under the "IAEA Support and Assistance Mission."
Austria, as the headquarters of the IAEA, will support the important work in Ukraine with financial assistance of one million euros. Half of the amount will be financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the other half by the Ministry of Climate Protection.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg commented as follows: "The Russian roulette with the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants must finally come to an end. Austria has always been at the forefront of international nuclear safety efforts. The IAEA's independent and impartial work on the ground and its presence at the nuclear power plants serve as both an early warning system and life insurance. The attack on the Kakhovka Dam and the potential impact on the cooling water supply to the Zaporizhzhya NPP illustrate the importance of this mission."
The IAEA's presence at all Ukrainian nuclear facilities is critical to nuclear safety in Ukraine. It ensures independent information for the international community and minimizes the risk of hostilities around nuclear facilities. Austria supports the principles recently formulated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for nuclear security at Ukrainian NPPs, which include the prohibition of attacks or weapons storage and the protection of external power supplies.
Nuclear power plants in war zones always pose a particular threat. To ensure safe operation and proper monitoring, the IAEA's work is essential. This is precisely what we want to support. With our contribution to the Support and Assistance Mission, we are taking responsibility to ensure that this challenging task is successfully implemented," added Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler.
The Austrian contribution to nuclear safety in Ukraine will, among other things, support the deployment and work of an IAEA team that will be deployed in all Ukrainian nuclear facilities on a rotational basis.