Tourism in Austria: Number of Overnight Stays at the Level of 1970
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
Corona-related business closures and international travel restrictions continued to hit tourism in Austria hard in 2021. The number of arrivals by foreign guests fell by a further 15.6% in 2021 compared with the first pandemic year of 2020. Germans stayed 16.6% less, Dutch 41.4%, and Swiss and Liechtensteiners 36.6% less.
Tourism 2021: Nearly one-fifth fewer overnight stays than in 2020 or 48% fewer than in 2019. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robinseed [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
According to preliminary results, 79.57 million overnight stays were registered in Austrian accommodation establishments in the calendar year 2021.
This represents a drop of 18.29 million or 18.7% in the number of overnight stays compared to 2020 (97.87 million) and a return to the level of 1970 (79.52 million).
The number of arrivals in 2021 decreased by 2.88 million or 11.5% year-on-year to 22.15 million (foreign guests: -15.6% to 12.73 million; domestic guests: -5.3% to 9.42 million), according to Statistics Austria data. …
