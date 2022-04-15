Sponsored Content
No More Masks in Retail: New Covid Rules in Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 14:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
Recently, the Ministry of Health announced a significant relaxation of Covid-19 measures in Austria. The mask requirement in stores will be dropped, and the green passport for triple vaccinated people will also be extended. Read on if you want to know what will change for you and in which stores you still can't do without the mask.
Shopping trips will be possible without a mask again from now on. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0
The Ministry of Health recently announced new regulations regarding Covid measures in Austria. In the future, masks will no longer be required in retail - only in certain areas such as vital trade (grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, etc.), health care facilities such as hospitals or public transportation will the mask requirement remain.
You should also take a mask with you when visiting the magistrate's office. Triple vaccinated people can enjoy an extension of the Green Passport to one year after the booster vaccination. …
