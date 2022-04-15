No More Masks in Retail: New Covid Rules in Vienna

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 14:24 ♦ (Vindobona)

Recently, the Ministry of Health announced a significant relaxation of Covid-19 measures in Austria. The mask requirement in stores will be dropped, and the green passport for triple vaccinated people will also be extended. Read on if you want to know what will change for you and in which stores you still can't do without the mask.

Shopping trips will be possible without a mask again from now on. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

The Ministry of Health recently announced new regulations regarding Covid measures in Austria. In the future, masks will no longer be required in retail - only in certain areas such as vital trade (grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, etc.), health care facilities such as hospitals or public transportation will the mask requirement remain.

You should also take a mask with you when visiting the magistrate's office. Triple vaccinated people can enjoy an extension of the Green Passport to one year after the booster vaccination. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Economic Outlook for Austria: The Kremlin's Aggression against Ukraine is a Game Changer (April 4)
Vienna Also Relaxes Corona Measures, But Stays With 2-G Rule in Gastronomy (February 3)
Inflation in Austria: Government Approves Relief Package to Deal with Rising Energy Prices (January 28)
Read More
Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Retail Industry, BMASGK - Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz, COVID-19, 3G Rule
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter