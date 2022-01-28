Sponsored Content
Inflation in Austria: Government Approves Relief Package to Deal with Rising Energy Prices
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: 19 minutes ago; 15:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Chancellor Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Kogler held a summit with energy suppliers and assembled a relief package to help combat inflation. Learn what's in the relief package and who will benefit from it.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (mid-right): "None of us want our neighbors to be unable to heat the apartment during the cold season, or families with children to have existential fears because the costs are too high." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
In view of the rising energy prices, the Austrian government held a summit meeting with energy suppliers and put together a relief package.
Regarding the need for the package, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said, “In Austria and Europe we are currently experiencing a sharp increase in the price of everyday items, fuel, energy, electricity and heating. People feel this price increase when they go shopping or see the electricity and gas bill. That's why It is important to us as the federal government that we do not leave people alone.” …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
OECD: "Austria Is Set to Overcome the COVID-19 Shock and Its Economic Scars" (December 20, 2021)
The Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic for Austria's Economy (November 29, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured