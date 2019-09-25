The Belvedere at Night - An Extraordinary Evening at a Beautiful Baroque Palace

The Belvedere - One of Europe’s most stunning Baroque landmarks is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl [CC BY-SA 3.0 at (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)]

Enjoy an exclusive special guided tour with your guests, customers or friends outside opening hours.

A glass of sparkling wine will get you in the mood for this extraordinary guided tour.

Belvedere at Night is possible at all locations, in the show collection and during all exhibitions.

Best of all, you are guaranteed to be the only visitors to your evening!

One of Europe’s most stunning Baroque landmarks, this ensemble – comprising the Upper and Lower Belvedere and an extensive garden – is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Today the Belvedere houses the greatest collection of Austrian art dating from the Middle Ages to the present day, complemented by the work of international artists.

Highlights from the holdings Vienna 1880–1914 are the world’s largest collection of Gustav Klimt’s paintings (including the famous golden Art Nouveau icons the Kiss (Lovers) and Judith) and works by Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka.

Belvedere at Night

Give your guests and friends an extraordinary evening in one of Europe’s most beautiful baroque palaces, the summer residence of Prince Eugene, and combine some tasty treats with a memorable experience of art.

Appreciate the unique and famous view of Vienna while enjoying a cool glass of Klimt sparkling wine and delicious nibbles.

The evening culminates in a tour about the masterpieces of the Belvedere. The world famous Kiss by Gustav Klimt and the historic Marble Hall are key parts of the talk.

Tours can also be booked in other parts of the collection or the special exhibitions.

The Belvedere Palace will open its doors especially for you!

BELVEDERE AT NIGHT BASIC

6.30 pm Arrival of your guests with a welcome reception (sparkling wine)

7 pm Guided tour through the exhibition in groups, each group max. 20 person

8 pm End of the tour

Price up to 20 persons (= 1. Group) € 1.350; Each additional group € 800

BELVEDERE AT NIGHT CLASSIC

6.30 pm Arrival of your guests with a welcome reception (sparkling wine & canapés)

7 pm Guided tour through the exhibition in groups, each group max. 20 persons

8 pm End of the tour

Price up to 20 persons (= 1. Group) € 1.550; Each additional group € 900

More information at: https://www.belvedere.at/en/venue-hire