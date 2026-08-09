Tehran Appoints Mohsen Resai as Top Security Advisor

As unanimously reported by Iranian state media and confirmed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the online platform X, the former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohsen Resai (also known as Rezaee), has been appointed the Supreme Leader’s official representative on the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful



Dr. Mohsen Rezaee

Considering your valuable experience, I am hereby appointing you, who were one of the first commanders in the triumphant 8-Year Sacred Defense, to be my representative in the Supreme National Security Council. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) August 9, 2026

Resai thus replaces Brigadier General Mohammad Bagher Solghadr (Zolghadr), whom Mojtaba Khamenei thanked in his official decree for his “round-the-clock efforts.” The appointment comes against the backdrop of severe military upheavals since late February, during which numerous key figures in Iran’s political and military leadership were killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. Resai’s appointment underscores the further consolidation of the Revolutionary Guards’ influence over Tehran’s strategic and security policy decisions.

From Guerrilla Fighter to Architect of the Power Structure

Born on September 1, 1954, in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan, Mohsen Resai is considered one of the longest-serving key figures and power brokers of the Iranian regime. Even as a teenager, he was involved in the armed underground struggle against the Shah’s regime, which earned him five months in solitary confinement at the hands of the then-secret police, SAVAK.

After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, he rose rapidly through the ranks: in 1981, at the age of just 27, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini appointed him Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). During the eight-year Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), Resai established himself as an uncompromising hawk who advocated for continuing the conflict.

After leaving military service in 1997, Resai entered politics, earned a doctorate in economics from the University of Tehran, and served for decades as secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, as well as vice president for economic affairs under Ebrahim Raisi from 2021 to 2023. Despite running for president on multiple occasions (2009, 2013, 2021), he was denied the highest civilian office.

Internationally, Resai faces serious allegations: Due to his alleged involvement in the 1994 terrorist attack on the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, which left 85 people dead, he is wanted under an Interpol Red Notice and is subject to U.S. sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department.

The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) as the Command Center

The Supreme National Security Council is considered the central control and decision-making body of the Islamic Republic. This powerful body deals with all matters of national security, defense, and foreign policy. In addition to the President, who serves as its formal chair, the Council comprises about a dozen members—including key ministers, generals of the armed forces, and direct representatives of the Supreme Leader. Decisions made by the Security Council take precedence over those of Parliament and become immediately legally binding upon approval by the Supreme Leader.

Mohsen Resai, the IAEA, and Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities

With Mohsen Resai’s appointment to the Supreme National Security Council, the question of the future direction of Iran’s nuclear doctrine and its relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna has come even more sharply into focus.

Resai’s connection to Iran’s nuclear strategy dates back a long time: as early as June 1987, while serving as head of the IRGC, he sent a historically significant letter to Ayatollah Khomeini in which he acknowledged that the war could not be won militarily without acquiring the most advanced weapons—explicitly including nuclear capabilities. In later years, Resai repeatedly and openly threatened that Iran would withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) should international agreements fail. Furthermore, in recent statements, he hinted that Iran possesses “undocumented military capabilities” to break through enemy deterrence scenarios.

The IAEA, under Director General Rafael Grossi, has been sounding the alarm for years regarding the continuous expansion of Iran’s uranium enrichment to up to 60% (and close to the weapons-grade threshold of 90%), as well as the drastic restriction of IAEA inspections and surveillance cameras.

Following recent military attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities—such as the Darkhovin construction site complex and the Karun facility—the Iranian leadership demanded that the IAEA and the UN Security Council issue an official condemnation of the strikes. Tehran argues that attacks on civilian nuclear facilities covered by IAEA safeguards violate international treaties.

Implications for Iran’s Nuclear Strategy

With the appointment of a proven hardliner like Mohsen Resai to head the SNSC, signs are mounting that Tehran could further harden its stance toward the IAEA. Resai takes the position that negotiations with Western nations must be conducted only from a position of maximum strength and deterrence.

Following serious intelligence failures and acts of sabotage at nuclear complexes (such as in Natanz), Resai publicly called for a purge within the security apparatus. Under his leadership at the SNSC, secrecy and the physical security of the nuclear infrastructure are likely to be given top priority.

IRNA

United Againts Nuclear Iran

IAEA