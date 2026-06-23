Iran Disputes U.S. Account Regarding Nuclear Inspectors

Iran was much more reserved in its comments on the matter. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that there had been a “very brief discussion of the nuclear issue” during the talks. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; sipo (https://www.flickr.com/photos/siposoft) / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

U.S. President Donald Trump optimistically announced on his platform, Truth Social, that Iran had “fully agreed to the highest standard of nuclear inspections, with no time limit.” Earlier, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation at the luxury Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, had spoken of an “important milestone.” Following the intensive round of negotiations, Vance stated that Iran would once again allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into the country to inspect damaged nuclear facilities—though a precise timeline still needed to be negotiated, as reported by ORF. Iran was much more reserved in its comments on the matter. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that there had been a “very brief discussion of the nuclear issue” during the talks.

Tehran Denies Agreement

However, Iran’s response was not long in coming, as reported by NEWS. Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, vehemently refuted the statements made by Vance and Trump. According to Bahreini, Iran has by no means agreed to the deployment of IAEA inspectors. Whether and when inspectors will be allowed to return to the country is merely the subject of discussions by a working group that has yet to even convene. The Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran reinforced this position and clarified that there are currently neither concrete agreements with the IAEA nor any planned inspections.

A Fragile Roadmap in the Background

The talks in the Swiss Alps, which took place with the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan, are based on a framework agreement that was recently signed electronically, as reported by Xinhua News. This agreement calls for negotiating a permanent peace accord within 60 days to end the recent military conflict and, among other things, to keep trade routes—such as the strategically important Strait of Hormuz—open permanently.

However, the priorities of the two parties are drifting far apart. The U.S. is demanding complete control over uranium stocks as well as access to the nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, which were severely damaged in the previous conflict. Iran, for its part, insists on its fundamental right to peaceful uranium enrichment, despite having renounced the development of a nuclear bomb. Furthermore, Tehran is closely linking the talks to progress toward a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Despite the harsh rhetoric and visible mistrust, there is a small glimmer of diplomatic hope: The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced that both sides have at least agreed on a roadmap for “technical negotiations.” These detailed discussions are set to continue this week at the expert level.

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