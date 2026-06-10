IAEA Board of Governors: Alarming Drone Attacks on Nuclear Power Plants Exacerbate the Nuclear Crisis in the Middle East

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, briefs representatives of the international press at the Board of Governors meeting and explains the Agency's concerns about nuclear safety in the Gulf region. / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA Images [CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de)]

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi condemned a serious military incident before the Board of Governors. A drone originating from Iraq struck an external generator facility at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates, triggering a fire and severely damaging the power supply to Unit 3. Emergency generators were temporarily activated to maintain essential cooling.

Grossi, who personally inspected the plant shortly after the attack, described it as a “highly targeted operation” against the power plant’s safety infrastructure. He warned that a direct hit on the reactors could have led to an uncontrollable release of radioactivity and a meltdown.

At the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE , where a drone strike on 17 May highlighted once again why nuclear facilities must never be targeted and why such attacks are completely unacceptable.



Thanks to the professionalism and swift action of the @ENEC_UAE and @FANRUAE,… pic.twitter.com/ufyWSylxWI — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 2, 2026

“Nuclear safety is fundamental and applies to everyone without exception. An attack on such a facility, wherever it may be located, is unacceptable, a taboo, and an absolute no-go,” Grossi warned, visibly alarmed, before the diplomats in Vienna.

Diplomatic Crisis Marathon in the Gulf

As an immediate response to the escalation, Grossi undertook a multi-day crisis tour of the Gulf region, visiting Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The goal was to strengthen regional cooperation on emergency preparedness.

In addition to discussions on the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) emergency response mechanisms in Kuwait and Qatar, the IAEA pledged further support for civilian research projects. For example, as part of the “NUTEC Plastics” initiative, Kuwait is collaborating with the research vessel Al-Mostakshif to monitor marine ecosystems. In Qatar, the focus was on cancer and radiation medicine; among other things, the country is financing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment for conflict-torn Syria through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is vigorously advancing the development of its civilian nuclear program to diversify its economy. In Riyadh, Grossi visited, among other things, the low-power research reactor (LPRR), which has not yet been commissioned and is intended to serve as a training ground for future nuclear engineers. To permanently underpin its intentions regarding peaceful use, the UAE implemented a new Member State Support Program (MSSP) that guarantees the IAEA expanded safeguards.

Ultimatum to Iran: Resolution Demands Full Disclosure

At the same time, the conflict with Tehran is escalating dramatically. The IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution initiated by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It calls on Iran to immediately and fully disclose its uranium stockpiles.

The backdrop to this is a months-long standoff: For nearly a year, Iran has denied IAEA inspectors any access to the nuclear facilities that were targeted by military strikes from the U.S. and Israel in June 2025. Although the IAEA conducted a routine inspection at the Bushehr nuclear power plant last week, the country’s remaining 21 nuclear sites remain a black box for international inspectors. Tehran justifies the blockade with the planned war damage, but according to earlier reports, it possesses well over 400 kilograms of highly enriched, nearly weapons-grade uranium.

Should Tehran not yield and grant IAEA inspectors full access, the nuclear agency threatens to formally involve the UN Security Council in New York. Grossi urged all parties to return to the negotiating table to find a diplomatic solution before the spiral of nuclear escalation in the Middle East spirals completely out of control.

IAEA