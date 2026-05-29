Tech Boom and Job Growth: Vienna Attracts International Corporations

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:26 ♦ (Vindobona)

The nation's capital is reporting strong business growth for 2025. The IT and crypto sectors, in particular, are driving this growth. Although pre-pandemic records were not broken, policymakers are celebrating a massive increase in employment.

Vienna remains a popular hub for international businesses, with 224 companies from 49 countries setting up operations in 2025, resulting in investments of approximately €525 million. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Ninanuri, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

Austria’s capital continues to exert enormous appeal on global companies even in economically challenging times. According to the latest report from the Vienna Business Agency for the year 2025, a total of 224 international companies from 49 different countries established operations in Vienna last year.

These new business locations generated an investment volume of…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna's Leap into the Quantum Age: How the Danube City is Becoming Europe's Deep Tech Hub (May 28)
Diplomatic Coup with Brunei: Vienna Bids to Host New EU-ASEAN Center Starting in 2027 (May 28)
Austrian Scientists Peter Zoller and Elly Tanaka Elected to the Royal Society (May 26)
Read More
Vienna Business Agency, Italy, Hungary, Germany, Economic Development, Dominic Weiss, Business Development, Barbara Novak
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter