Tech Boom and Job Growth: Vienna Attracts International Corporations

Vienna remains a popular hub for international businesses, with 224 companies from 49 countries setting up operations in 2025, resulting in investments of approximately €525 million. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Ninanuri, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

Austria’s capital continues to exert enormous appeal on global companies even in economically challenging times. According to the latest report from the Vienna Business Agency for the year 2025, a total of 224 international companies from 49 different countries established operations in Vienna last year.

These new business locations generated an investment volume of…