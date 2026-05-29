Tech Boom and Job Growth: Vienna Attracts International Corporations
The nation's capital is reporting strong business growth for 2025. The IT and crypto sectors, in particular, are driving this growth. Although pre-pandemic records were not broken, policymakers are celebrating a massive increase in employment.
Vienna remains a popular hub for international businesses, with 224 companies from 49 countries setting up operations in 2025, resulting in investments of approximately €525 million. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Ninanuri, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)
Austria’s capital continues to exert enormous appeal on global companies even in economically challenging times. According to the latest report from the Vienna Business Agency for the year 2025, a total of 224 international companies from 49 different countries established operations in Vienna last year.
These new business locations generated an investment volume of…
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