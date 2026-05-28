Diplomatic Coup with Brunei: Vienna Bids to Host New EU-ASEAN Center Starting in 2027

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (r.) joined Erywan Yusof (l.), Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a panel discussion on current geopolitical challenges as part of the Europaforum Wachau. / Picture: © BMEIA/ Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 4.0 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de)

With this bid, Vienna is aiming to play a key role in intercontinental relations. Starting in 2027, the planned EU-ASEAN Center is set to play a leading role in steering cooperation in the areas of innovation, technology transfer, and capacity building. For the federal capital, which is already established as the headquarters of numerous international organizations such as the UN, OPEC, and the OSCE, this would represent a further significant enhancement of its status as a global diplomatic hub.

“Our bilateral relations with partners such as Brunei are excellent—and I see great potential for deepening them further,” emphasized Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger. The planned center in Vienna would provide Austrian companies and research institutions with direct access to the dynamically growing markets of Southeast Asia. Austria could take the lead here with genuine expertise, particularly in the areas of green technology, digitalization, and tourism.

Roadmap Leading Up to the 2027 Mega-Summit

The application comes at a strategically crucial time. According to the EU’s current action plan for the strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, relations are to be significantly expanded in the run-up to the major EU-ASEAN summit in 2027. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger and her counterpart from Brunei, Erywan Yusof, expressly welcomed this roadmap. In this context, Austria also advocates for the swift resumption of negotiations on a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Brunei.

Shared Geopolitical Interests

Earlier, both government representatives had participated in the high-profile panel discussion “New Alliances in a Fragmented World” held in the summer refectory of Göttweig Abbey. It became clear that, despite the geographical distance, Vienna and the Sultanate of Brunei share a common vision as members of the Forum of Small States (FOSS)—a UN group for states with fewer than ten million inhabitants.

“For countries like Austria in particular, it is especially important that the rule of law, rather than the law of the jungle, prevails at the international level. Together, we are committed to strengthening a rules-based international order,” said Meinl-Reisinger. In addition to strengthening relations with ASEAN, Brunei also supports Austrian initiatives in the UN General Assembly and is currently giving serious consideration to ratifying the global Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons—steps intended to solidify the foundation for the closer partnership sought starting in 2027.

Austrian MFA