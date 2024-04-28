Switzerland's Cassis and Austria's Schallenberg Focus on Neutrality and Security Policy

The high-level meeting underlined the importance of cooperation between the two neutral states, particularly against the backdrop of Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and the tense situation in the Middle East. "In these challenging times, the exchange between neighbors and like-minded people is particularly valuable. As medium-sized, neutral states in Europe, we are united by a common, stable foundation of values and a shared view of the major problems of our time," emphasized Foreign Minister Schallenberg.

A central focus was on strengthening the cohesion and resilience of neutral states in Europe. In addition, stability and security in the European neighborhood, especially in the Western Balkans, was discussed as a common priority for both countries. "Our two countries form a community of values and are working together to restore peace, stability, and security, particularly on the European continent," explained Cassis.

During the visit, Schallenberg also welcomed the positive signals in Switzerland's relations with the European Union. Switzerland and Austria showed great interest in increased cooperation with the EU in the area of security and defense. This includes participation in the European air defense umbrella Sky Shield as well as future synergies through joint procurement and training in the security and defense sector.

Important progress in cyber security was also discussed. Foreign Minister Schallenberg held talks with representatives of the newly established Cyber Command within the Swiss Armed Forces and emphasized the importance of this new unit for the defense of the national infrastructure.

The visit concluded with a meeting with Austrians living abroad in Zurich. With around 67,000 people, Switzerland is home to the second largest community of Austrians abroad in the world after Germany. This underlines the deep cultural and social ties between the two countries.

Waiting for the resumption of UNRWA funding

In a joint press conference, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis stated that a commission of inquiry led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna could find no evidence of terror support by UNRWA staff. Despite UNRWA's exoneration from the serious allegations, both countries want to wait for further expert analysis before continuing their financial contributions.

"UNRWA is doing great work in Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria," emphasized Schallenberg. "But its credibility must be beyond suspicion before we resume our support." Austria had suspended its payments to UNRWA, the sum planned for 2024 is 3.4 million euros, following the accusations from Israel. Israel had claimed that over 450 UNRWA employees were acting as agents of terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. Cassis also commented on the current situation: "We are eager to study and analyze the report and see how the other donor states react." He expects to come to a conclusion in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the European Union, through its Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarcic, has called for a rapid resumption of support, as reported by ORF. "I call on donors to support UNRWA - the lifeline of the Palestinian refugees," said Lenarcic. Norway, as one of the main donors, also supports this call, while the US wants to see real progress before continuing its funding.

Austrian MFA

Swiss MFA