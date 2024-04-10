Traditional Inaugural Visit of the Swiss Head of State to Vienna: Deepening bilateral relations between Switzerland and Austria

In Vienna, the traditional inaugural visit of the Swiss head of state took place three months late, but was as extensive as ever. Swiss President Viola Amherd and her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen used this opportunity to discuss a number of important topics, ranging from European security policy and relations with the EU to support for Ukraine.

Focus on European security policy and Ukraine

Given the changing security situation in Europe, particularly against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine, defense and security issues were at the heart of the talks. Both countries, which traditionally invoke their neutrality, are participants in the "European Sky Shield" initiative, which aims to strengthen air defense cooperation within Europe. President Amherd emphasized the importance of this initiative, particularly given the possibility of an attack, in which Switzerland's neutrality might have to be reassessed. Van der Bellen stressed that the cost of procuring missile defense systems was prohibitive for smaller states and emphasized the need for a cooperative approach to defense policy.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine was also a topic of the bilateral talks. Switzerland is planning to organize a peace conference for Ukraine, a project supported by Austria. Both countries condemn the Russian aggression and offer humanitarian support for Ukraine while maintaining their military neutrality.

Rapprochement with the European Union

Another central concern of the talks was the relationship between the two countries and the European Union. The Swiss President expressed her hope for a positive conclusion to the ongoing negotiations with the EU, while Van der Bellen expressed his support for closer integration of Switzerland into the EU. The discussion highlighted the complex relationship with the EU and the efforts of both countries to reconcile their national interests with the European project.

The Swiss President's belated inaugural visit to Vienna provided a platform for in-depth discussions on important topics that not only affect bilateral relations between Switzerland and Austria but also have far-reaching implications for the entire European community. The discussions on security, EU relations, and support for Ukraine demonstrate the need for continued and deepened cooperation at a time when Europe is facing numerous challenges.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria