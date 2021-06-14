Switzerland and Austria Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

Switzerland and Austria enter in an era of even greater cooperation. The Swiss Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis, and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, have signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis (right) signed a strategic partnership agreement. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, where they signed a declaration of intent on the strategic partnership between the two countries. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg Meets German-Speaking Foreign Ministers (April 19)
Swiss President Visits Austria (March 4)
Austrian Minister for Economics Met German, Swiss and Liechtensteiner Counterpart (March 3)
Read More
Switzerland, Sebastian Kurz, Foreign Relations, Ignazio Cassis, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter