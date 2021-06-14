Sponsored Content
Switzerland and Austria Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Switzerland and Austria enter in an era of even greater cooperation. The Swiss Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis, and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, have signed a strategic partnership agreement.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis (right) signed a strategic partnership agreement. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, where they signed a declaration of intent on the strategic partnership between the two countries. …
