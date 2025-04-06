Strengthening Neighbourly Ties: Swiss Ignazio Cassis Receives Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: April 6, 2025; 23:23 ♦ (Vindobona)

Despite a time of increasing geopolitical challenges, the traditional neighborly dialogue between Switzerland and Austria is gaining importance. Against this backdrop, a bilateral working meeting took place in Bern between Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and her Swiss counterpart, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. The meeting aimed to deepen existing relations and discuss joint solutions for current political and security policy issues.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger met her Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, in Bern. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

“In times of geopolitical crises, exchanges between neighbors are particularly valuable,” explained Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger on her arrival in Bern. “Switzerland is an indispensable partner for Austria - both at an economic and security policy level and because of the close human ties.”

Cooperation between the two neighboring countries covers a broad spectrum:…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Switzerland Will Assume the OSCE Chairmanship in 2026 (December 30, 2024)
Austria and Liechtenstein to Chair the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region in 2025 (November 19, 2024)
Switzerland's Cassis and Austria's Schallenberg Focus on Neutrality and Security Policy (April 28, 2024)
Read More
Switzerland, Russo-Ukrainian War, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Israel, Ignazio Cassis, Gaza Strip, Bern, EU European Union, Beate Meinl-Reisinger
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter