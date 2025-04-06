Sponsored Content
Strengthening Neighbourly Ties: Swiss Ignazio Cassis Receives Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger
Despite a time of increasing geopolitical challenges, the traditional neighborly dialogue between Switzerland and Austria is gaining importance. Against this backdrop, a bilateral working meeting took place in Bern between Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and her Swiss counterpart, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. The meeting aimed to deepen existing relations and discuss joint solutions for current political and security policy issues.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger met her Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, in Bern. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)
“In times of geopolitical crises, exchanges between neighbors are particularly valuable,” explained Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger on her arrival in Bern. “Switzerland is an indispensable partner for Austria - both at an economic and security policy level and because of the close human ties.”
Cooperation between the two neighboring countries covers a broad spectrum:…
