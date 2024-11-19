Austria and Liechtenstein to Chair the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region in 2025

The EU Strategy for the Alpine Region (EUSALP) aims to foster sustainable development, economic competitiveness, and environmental protection in Europe's crucial Alpine region. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sander Hoogendoorn from Gouda, Holland [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

This is the first time that a co-chairmanship has been introduced in the history of the EUSALP. The aim is to promote innovative solutions and sustainable development approaches under the motto “cooperation.empowers.transformation” to make the Alpine region fit for the future.

In his speech at the General Assembly, the Austrian Secretary General for Foreign Affairs, Nikolaus Marschik, emphasized the importance of cooperation in the Alpine region: “Only through close cross-border cooperation can we effectively tackle key challenges such as climate change, maintaining competitiveness and promoting innovation.” These challenges are particularly noticeable for the population in the Alpine regions, where natural disasters such as floods and avalanches are occurring with increasing frequency.

The joint chairmanship includes the Austrian federal states of Tyrol, Carinthia, Salzburg, and Vorarlberg as well as Liechtenstein. The central topics include:

1. circular economy: the aim is to make the use of resources in the Alpine region more sustainable by promoting reuse and recycling.

2. energy and mobility transition: The Alpine region is to become less dependent on fossil fuels through climate-friendly energy sources and sustainable mobility solutions.

3. youth participation: There is a focus on actively involving young people in decision-making and shaping the region.

The EU Strategy for the Alpine Region

The EUSALP was launched in 2015 and comprises seven Alpine states: Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Slovenia. In total, 48 regions with over 80 million inhabitants are working together to promote economic, environmental, and social development in the Alpine region. The three main strategic objectives of the EUSALP are:

1. promotion of economic growth and innovation: to strengthen regional businesses through research, education, and technology.

2. sustainable mobility and networking: improvements in the transport and energy network infrastructure are intended to reduce transit traffic and make it more environmentally friendly.

3. environmental and climate protection: the focus is on protecting the unique natural environment and adapting to climate change.

Handover as a signal of cooperation

Governor Anton Mattle from Tyrol, who was present at the General Assembly, sees the chairmanship as a great opportunity: “The Alpine region is a unique living space that can be strengthened through cross-border cooperation.” His Carinthian counterpart Peter Kaiser added that the EUSALP offers a platform for concrete solutions, particularly in the areas of climate protection and sustainable mobility.

The kick-off event for the joint presidency will take place in Liechtenstein in February 2025. The co-chairmanship also coincides with the tenth anniversary of the EUSALP, which underlines the importance of this year.

Prospects for the Alpine region

The assumption of the presidency by Austria and Liechtenstein is seen as an opportunity to prepare the region for the challenges of the coming decades. With a stronger focus on sustainable development and the involvement of young people, the Alpine region should become a model for innovation and cooperation. Cooperation between the Alpine states is thus perceived not only as a regional necessity but also as a model for European integration.

