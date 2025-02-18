Strengthening Cultural Education: New Collaborations Between Schools and Cultural Institutions

A new Project between Schools and cultural institutions have been launched by the Ministry of Education and the OeAD. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Harald Ulver / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

During the current school year in Austria, nearly 200 new partnerships between schools and cultural institutions are being launched through the "culture connected" initiative. Funded by the Federal Ministry of Education, Science, and Research and implemented by the Agency for Education and Internationalization (OeAD),, the program provides financial support of up to €1,800 per project. These collaborations aim to give students new perspectives on art and culture through interactive learning experiences that extend beyond the traditional classroom setting.

The initiative fosters cooperation between schools and a wide range of cultural organizations, from small associations to renowned institutions. By engaging in creative projects, students not only gain a deeper understanding of the arts but also develop critical thinking skills and new ways of expressing themselves. Education Minister Martin Polaschek highlights the importance of such partnerships, emphasizing that they enrich school life and contribute to both the personal and cultural development of young people. These projects introduce fresh creative impulses into the learning environment, encouraging motivation, talent, and innovation.

Jakob Calice, Managing Director of OeAD, underlines the value of active participation, noting that "culture connected" allows students to shape their own learning experiences while strengthening their connection to the broader cultural landscape. By contributing their own ideas and implementing them in meaningful projects, young people become more engaged in society and play an active role in shaping their cultural environment. Many of these activities take place not only within schools and cultural institutions but also in public spaces, making art and culture more accessible to a wider audience.

A jury selected 198 projects from a total of 247 submissions, reflecting a diverse range of creative learning formats developed by educators and cultural professionals across Austria. These initiatives go beyond conventional teaching methods, encouraging interdisciplinary approaches and fostering media literacy. Many projects focus on themes relevant to students' daily lives, helping them explore personal and societal issues through artistic expression. By working with various creative tools, students develop innovative solutions to everyday challenges while gaining a lasting connection to the arts.

With 9,300 students taking part in the program, "culture connected" continues to strengthen cultural education in Austria. By providing young people with opportunities to engage with the arts in new and meaningful ways, the initiative plays a vital role in fostering creativity, independence, and a deeper appreciation for culture.

