Construction Giant Strabag Removes Russian Voice on Supervisory Board
At the recently held Extraordinary General Meeting of STRABAG SE, Thomas Bull, a member delegated by the major shareholder Rasperia, was dismissed. His company is owned by the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who must therefore completely relinquish his control over Strabag.
Bull was the member of the Supervisory Board delegated by the major shareholder Rasperia Trading Ltd, which is the third largest shareholder in Strabag with a share of 27.8%, alongside the UNIQA/Raiffeisen NÖ-Wien Group with 29.5% and the Haselsteiner family with 28.3%.
Rasperia, based in Kaliningrad, is owned by the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who indirectly holds 49% of the shares in the company and controls it.
The removal of the Supervisory Board member was the only item on the agenda and was approved by a required majority. As a result, the Supervisory Board was reduced from four to three members elected by the Annual General Meeting.
Thus, Strabag sends a clear signal in the direction of the Ukraine war and continues to reduce Russian influence on the company.
"Strabag has taken a clear position from the beginning of the war and is accordingly pursuing the full implementation of the EU sanctions," says Alfred Gusenbauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE.
Already on March 15, the major shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner terminated a cartel agreement with Rasperia Trading Ltd. and thus set a sign internally against the Russian war of aggression - Vindobona reported.
Sanctions against Deripaska
On 8.4.2022, the EU, following Canada and the United Kingdom, had imposed sanctions against Oleg Deripaska.
As a result of this imposed "asset freeze", the exercise of all rights associated with Rasperia's Stabags shares is blocked, and therefore the posting right associated with registered share No. 2 is also currently frozen. The blocking of Thomas Bull would thus ensure compliance with the EU sanctions against Deripaska.