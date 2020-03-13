Sponsored Content
State of Emergency in Austria: Federal Government Appeals to Population
The Federal Government informed about further necessary steps and the current situation regarding coronavirus. From Monday, March 16, 2020, social life will be reduced to a minimum. Air and train traffic to Switzerland, Spain and France will be suspended. Many shops will be closed, with the exception of those necessary for basic services. Public transport will be maintained. With a few exceptions, cafés, restaurants and bars will only be open until 3 p.m. from Monday onwards. Visitors are prohibited in all hospitals.
State of Emergency in Austria: "Social and public life will be reduced to a minimum". / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)
Chancellor Kurz, together with Health Minister Rudolf Anschober and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, announced at a press conference that social life will be reduced to a minimum starting Monday.
The day before, the Chancellor said "We have decided on some restrictive measures that are necessary to protect especially older people in our country. These restrictions in daily life are temporary restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus." …
