Spectacular Comeback at the Mountain Lake: Mariazeller Bergwelle Celebrates Its Acclaimed Return

More+Events ♦ Published: August 4, 2026; 08:32 ♦ (Vindobona)

With a sold-out double concert featuring Folkshilfe and Caro Fux, the popular event series celebrated its spectacular comeback at the Mariazeller Bürgeralpe. In addition to musical highlights, the revival of the legendary water and laser show was a major source of excitement for the audience.

An impressive light show marked the return of the Mariazeller Bergwelle last weekend at the second “Konzert am Bergsee” of the year, which was completely sold out. / Picture: © Mariazell.at

An atmospheric setting at 1,270 meters above sea level, rousing Austrian dialect music, and visual highlights: The second “Konzert am Bergsee” of the season marked a landmark return for the region. Going forward, the open-air events on the natural stage will once again officially be held under their traditional name, “Mariazeller Bergwelle.”

The concert weekend drew…

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